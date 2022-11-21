Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Reaches $3.70 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $55.54 million and $3.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,991.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00375987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00110408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00800084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00641485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00234206 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02950548 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,567,615.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.