Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,059.51 on Major Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $679.78 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,059.51 or 0.06701485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.36 or 0.08688052 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00468304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.14 or 0.28745403 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

