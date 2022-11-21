Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.85. 327,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,234,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

