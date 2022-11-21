Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Purchases $39,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.