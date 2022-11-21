Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Purchases $39,900.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

