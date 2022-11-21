Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Purchases $39,900.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
