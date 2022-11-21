City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 3,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $386.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

