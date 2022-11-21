Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 267,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,815,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

