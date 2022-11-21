Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.93. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,519. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.20.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

