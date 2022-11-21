Choate Investment Advisors Sells 187 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 358,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,086,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 683.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.80. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

