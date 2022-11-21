Choate Investment Advisors Has $11.36 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

