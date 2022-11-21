Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $261.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.49. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

