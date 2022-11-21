Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 120.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 607,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after buying an additional 331,700 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,529,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at $38,172,861,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,257,213 shares of company stock valued at $624,095,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.48. 37,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.