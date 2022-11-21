China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 13,440 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Stories

