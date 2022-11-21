Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

