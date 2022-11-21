Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 208,921 shares.The stock last traded at $37.59 and had previously closed at $37.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $533.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

