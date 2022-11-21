Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 9,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,124,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at about $16,462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 390,626 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at about $6,334,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

