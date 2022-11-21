Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 9,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,124,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Further Reading
