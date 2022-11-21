CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.96. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 128,597 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Trading Up 7.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
