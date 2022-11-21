CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.96. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 128,597 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

CEMIG Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEMIG by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

