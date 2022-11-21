Celo (CELO) Hits Market Capitalization of $205.79 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Celo has a market cap of $205.79 million and approximately $28.05 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.77 or 0.08471851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00460232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.18 or 0.28237129 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.