CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.03

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

