Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 9,693 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
