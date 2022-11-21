Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 9,693 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,793 shares of company stock worth $9,517,739. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.