Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,396,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $124,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.3 %

CCL opened at $9.35 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Carnival Co. &

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.