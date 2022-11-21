Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,396,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $124,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.3 %
CCL opened at $9.35 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.