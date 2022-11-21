Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.09.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

