Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CAH stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.
In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
