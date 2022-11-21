Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.44 billion and $341.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.84 or 0.06953005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,486,904 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

