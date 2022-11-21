Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 149,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 10,220,080 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.