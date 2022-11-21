Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,589 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $214,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.02. 76,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.