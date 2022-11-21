Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Target Price at GBX 309.17

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($3.63).

HTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 325 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Hunting Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:HTG opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.32) on Wednesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.19). The firm has a market cap of £465.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.08.

Hunting Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hunting

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($42,655.70).

About Hunting



Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Stories

