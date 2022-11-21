Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Target Price at $288.45

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.