Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.93. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 576 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $604.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 587.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 132,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

