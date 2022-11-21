Bridge Oracle Hits 1-Day Volume of $518,792.09 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $518,792.09 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bridge Oracle Token Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

