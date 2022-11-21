BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 309,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,677,984 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.94.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

