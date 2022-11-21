Breakline Capital LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Tenable comprises 1.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. 15,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,831. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

