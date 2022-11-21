Breakline Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Intuit makes up approximately 3.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.68.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,093. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.