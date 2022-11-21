Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 43,082 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,082 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $114,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 204,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 118,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,203,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

