Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $81,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $289.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,016. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

