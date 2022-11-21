Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 170,326 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,326 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $50,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. 44,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

