Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $730.48. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,391. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $725.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.16.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

