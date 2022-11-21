Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,472 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $61,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,415. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

