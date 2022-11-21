Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

Shares of BKNG traded down $35.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,904.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,815.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,920.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

