BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 54,949 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,949 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.90% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $100,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.