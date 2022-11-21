BMO Capital Markets Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $467.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $533.00 to $467.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.68.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $380.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
