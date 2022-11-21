B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

