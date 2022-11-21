Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,002,184 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5,719.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

