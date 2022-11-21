Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,334,856 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5,988.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

