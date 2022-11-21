Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 152,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

