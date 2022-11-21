Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,080,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE VMI opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day moving average is $267.88. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $331.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.