Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.