Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.