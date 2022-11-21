Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.