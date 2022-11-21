Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $92.15 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

