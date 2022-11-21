Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,952 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.40 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

