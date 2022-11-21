Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 250 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $65.46 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

