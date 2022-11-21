Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.